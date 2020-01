AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta teenager was charged with harboring a suspect wanted in a gang-related double murder in Aiken County.

19-year-old Neiko Lee’Aundre Lozoya is accused of letting suspect Anthony Henderson stay in his room on Greene Street.

Henderson was wanted in connection with the December 17th double murder on Kalmia Apartments Lane in Graniteville.

That gang-related shooting claimed the life of a mother and her child, Mel’lisha Jackson, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson.