Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

Jada Monae Scott was last seen on May 14th on Neptune Drive.

The 13-year-old is known to frequent the vacant homes in Apple Valley and Miles Park.

Investigators believe she had on a white shirt, blue sweater and green tights.

If you have any information on Scott please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.