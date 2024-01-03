AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As a main corridor to Fort Eisenhower, Jimmie Dyess Pkwy. sees tons of traffic, yet there are almost no streetlights.

“It is very dark. A young man was killed on his bicycle last week. I posted that to my page. It was awful. We have been needing streetlights for a long time,” said neighborhood activist Patricia Geter.

With growth in the area, city leaders have been well aware of the need for lights on the roadway. “I mentioned this two years ago – over two years ago. It does need street lighting. I rode out there a month ago. I’m surprised we don’t have lights out there already,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

One reason for the lack of lights: Jimmie Dyess Pkwy. is a state road.

“We can’t even do normal maintenance on these roads, such as patching potholes. So why would we go install streetlights when, potentially, we could get funding from the state to do it,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners committed a $500,000 in city Rescue Act Funds for Jimmy Dyess Pkwy., but the entire cost of putting in the lights is $1.5 million.

“If it’s a state issue and that is something we want to be done and let our delegation fight for that and make that happen with state money,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“I’ve very excited about the start. It’s a good thing. It’s a good step moving forward in empowering our community making sure it’s safe,” said Geter.

But the city’s step is coming up short for lights on Jimmy Dyess Pkwy., so there will be an effort to get the state to also step up.