AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Recreation and Parks Department and Augusta, Ga. will have a memorial dedication and street naming for Melquan Robinson Jr. Way.

The memorial and dedication ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the corner of Lumpkin Rd. and Melquan Robinson Jr. Way next to Jeff Maxwell Branch Library.

All members of the community are welcome to celebrate and honor the life of Melquan Robinson Jr.

Light snacks and drinks will be served.