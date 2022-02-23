AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Irish American Heritage Society has announced, after a 2 year hiatus, the return of the Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“The Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a fun and family-friendly way to enjoy such a wonderful holiday. We hope you will bring all your family and friends to help us celebrate,” said Parade Chairman, Tyler V. Snead.

The event will be taking place March 17th at 2pm in Downtown Augusta.

The parade will feature music and entertainment from Richmond County schools, floats from various CSRA businesses and non profits, and of course the Irish American Heritage Society.

The Irish American Heritage Society is reaching out to the community for participation in the parade.

If you wish to participate and submit an entry into the parade CLICK HERE.