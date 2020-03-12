Augusta St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Irish American Heritage Society is postponing the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade due to CDC recommendations for social distancing amidst COVID-19.

The Irish American Heritage Society will honor the following people at a celebration for society members:

Grand Marshal: Doug Wilson

Irish Lady of the Year: Kim White

Irish Family of the Year: The Philip and Kellie Laird Family

The Irish American Heritage Society has hosted the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Augusta since 1978. Last year, over 250 parade entries participated in the parade making it the largest parade in Augusta.

