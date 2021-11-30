Augusta small businesses see boost from holiday shopping event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Augusta — decorations, music and, of course, holiday gifts.

“Go to your local businesses,” Shishir Chokshi, the owner of Tire City Potters, said. “Support them. You’ll make this city a better place.”

Hundreds of people headed downtown for the Small Business Saturday Crawl. Many stopped by Tire City Potters to find unique gifts.

“We had probably two to three times as many people here.”

“We had such a good turnout from the community,” Jennifer Tinsley, the owner of FIELD Botanicals, added.

Sales were so successful at FIELD Botanicals, a health and beauty shop, they had to restock their shelves Tuesday.

“Hopefully people will be coming back because they forgot some presents that they need to get,” Tinsley said.

Buying gifts online is expected to be tough this year. Shipping delays and product shortages could cause headaches. That is not something people have to worry about if they shop small.

“You can buy it right off the shelf,” Chokshi said. “The supply chain is one step away.”

“There’s no shipping cost, and you get to be downtown and be a part of it all,” Sara Spates, the Operations and Brand Manager of Land of Thee, said.

“The collection of small businesses make up a bulk of the economy,” Tinsley explained. “Without supporting those, they go away and then the economy declines.”

For these small businesses, it is more than just making sales. It is about connecting with the community.

“There’s also the really great aspect of seeing the people who are next to you and knowing they are living in the same area,” Spates explained.

“We’re hoping that our customer base will grow, and they’ll know about all the other fun places to shop downtown,” Tinsley added.

For a full list of businesses downtown, click here.