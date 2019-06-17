Augusta severance pay changes still debated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Changes to Augusta’s generous severance pay policy could finally be in the works.

After months of discussion, the policy subcommittee is recommending changes that are scheduled to be voted on by commissioners Tuesday.

They include Severance would no longer be paid to department heads who quit or retire.

Those who are fired without cause would get severance, but the sticking point is still how much: three months or six months.

“I do believe we should do up to six months. If you look at an employee who has been here three or four years, they’re eligible for three months. So if I’ve been here 15 years, should I received the same thing as the ones who have been here only three?” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The subcommittee is also recommending staying with the city’s zero tolerance substance abuse policy, that says employee will be fired for a positive test.

However the policy does have guidelines that would allow employees who under go treatment to be hired back.