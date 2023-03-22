AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Rowing Club is disappointed in Augusta commissioners’ decision to get bids on demolishing the Boathouse.

The Rowing Club has leased space in the building since the mid-1990’s but can no longer use it because of mold problems following a water line break in December.

A commission committee recommended spending up to $500,000 to get rid of the mold but the entire commission is now moving forward on demolition instead.

“We hope that they are true to their word that they’re going to help us out in relocating some of our equipment. We had not planned on moving out of the building for at least another 15 years, it’s going to be a big process getting everything collected and moved out,” said Augusta Rowing Club Coach Brad Holdren.

While the city says it will work to the club to find a new home base, Holdren says that might be easier said than done because the club will need a structure on the river.