AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – DropTheDis Podcasts and Trantergrey Media are preparing to host the 4th “Augusta Rocks” Concert.

The first event debuted last year back in January at Savannah River Brewing Company.

Since it’s conception the concert series objective has been to promote local music, food, and venues, as well as raising money for charities that benefit our area.

This will be the first “Augusta Rocks” Concert of 2022, with 2 more scheduled in the fall and winter.

The theme is duos and brews.

The show will feature local duo bands, and there will be a three course beer dinner with pairings with each course.

“DropTheDis Podcasts is all about supporting local and highlighting what cool things are going on in the city. I think it’s easy for locals and people that live in or around Augusta to lose the local musicians in all the noise because they are playing at bars, more restaurants and not really getting the attention they deserve. So by putting them on a platform at these concerts where they’re comfortable to play original music and not just covers that’s where this whole idea comes from and it’s proven that it’s working,” said co-host of the DropTheDis Podcast, Chris Nabholz

The event will be at Savannah River Brewing Co. May 13th, with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope.

“I think the biggest thing we can do for local charities aside from trying to raise money for them is to try and raise awareness to what they’re doing and so, by doing events like these not only can we raise money to help them further what they’re doing in our area,” said co-host of the DropTheDis Podcast, David Bash.

General Admission & full price VIP tickets will be available on April 24th.