Augusta Rocks 3 highlights local musicians while raising money for a good cause

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The DropTheDis Podcast and Augusta Podcasts, LLC, in partnership with TranterGrey Media, are getting ready to host the third “Augusta Rocks” Concert.

The show raises money for charities that benefit the Augusta area.

“We raise money for the Salvation Army Center of Hope, which is a local non-profit, obviously attached to the Salvation Army; but it helps raise money to combat homelessness and the cool thing about the Center for Hope is that the money that we raise and that we donate for this stays in the Augusta community to help our homeless population,” said co-host of the DropTheDis Podcast, David Bash.

The goal of Augusta Rocks is not only to raise money, but also highlight local music. The event will feature acts, Chris Ndeti, Bodega Cat, and Pure Indigo.

Augusta Rocks has grown since it’s inception and looks to keep up its tradition of highlighting local music and raising money for a worthy cause.

“We’ve already raised over 6,000 dollars for charity and we still have a goal of 10,000 dollars this year, which seemed really lofty and unreasonable when we first made it, but if we don’t hit it we’ll at least be very close to it at the end of this year, and being able to see that is honestly something I never expected to see, it’s pretty incredible,” said Bash.

Augusta Rocks 3 takes place this Friday, October 8th, with tickets available at the door and online.