Augusta Roast on the River 2020 postponed due to coronavirus risk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Savannah Riverkeeper has announced that 2020 Roast on the River has been postponed due to the COVID-19 risk.
The Roast will move from March 21st to October 24th and will be held at the Augusta office at 328 Riverfront Drive.
Considering the seriousness of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the best interest and safety of our community members in mind, Savannah Riverkeeper has made the hard decision to postpone the 2020 Roast on the River. The Augusta Roast will move from March 21 to October 24, 2020 and will be held at our Augusta office at 328 Riverfront Drive.
The Roast on the River is a big event with about 600 people in attendance each year. We see folks travel from several regional states and we often host tourists in the area from well outside Augusta’s River Region. Those conditions could expose our members, guests, and community members to infection. Knowing that some guests will be at higher risk or work and live with family members at higher risk, SRK has made the decision not to jeopardize their health and well-being.
This is the largest fundraiser for SRK and our work protecting the Savannah. This was a difficult decision to make but we believe it is the right thing to do. Any tickets purchased for the roast in March will be honored in October, only the date is changing. We realize there may be circumstances for some who cannot attend the October date and we are happy to work with you to refund those tickets.
During this time, as American cities put defenses in place to stop the advancement of the Coronavirus before it gets any worse, we will continue our mission to ensure the waters of the Savannah River watershed are fishable, swimmable, and drinkable. While we may have to do some telecommuting, we are dedicated to our members and the people of our communities.
Thank you for your understanding