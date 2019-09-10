Augusta-Richmond County 911 Center cutting down on emergency response time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new innovation aimed to curb emergency response time is now active at the Augusta-Richmond County 911 Center.

Not every security company subscribes to the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol or ASAP program but authorities at the 911 Center hope they can help people even more by using ASAP.

About two to five minutes are shaved off emergency response time when ASAP is used, according to experts.

ASAP makes it possible for alarm companies to automatically communicate with dispatch officers. The program cuts out the extra step of having someone type information in the computer-aided dispatch system.

“We receive a lot of alarm calls here in our center. Sometimes they’re keyholders. Sometimes they’re not. Sometimes they’re locked gates. Sometimes we can’t get keyholders to unlock those gates. ASAP enables the Center to receive all that information that’s customer-driven through the alarm company,” said Professional Standards Coordinator Tangela Gibson.

Gibson added, “Not all alarm companies have subscribed to ASAP. ASAP is not offered directly through Augusta 911. It’s the public-private partnership but the alarm companies will have to subscribe directly through ASAP.”

It wouldn’t hurt for you to ask your alarm company if they are subscribed to ASAP. Most bigger security companies are.

The Augusta-Richmond County 911 Center is the 59th dispatch agency to launch the ASAP program and the second in Georgia.