Augusta retired educator turns 105 years old

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – This is a special day for one Augusta woman and her family.

Mrs. Ruth Crawford turns 105 years old today.

She has given a lot of the local community.

Now, she’s on the receiving end.

Members of the “Pride Riders of the Augusta Corvette Club,” Crawford’s sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, friends from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated as well as staff and alumni of Paine College came together to celebrate the Centenarian.

Mrs. Ruth Crawford has seen a lot in her 105 years of life.

“I worked through segregation, integration, share croppers and I’ve got the worse things of life and the best things,” she explains.

But, on this birthday, she didn’t expect to see a parade of friends.

“”I was surprised at all of this. Look at all my Sorors passing by. Oh my goodness.”

Born outside of Hart County, Georgia, she put in her share of hard work.

“Tied wheat, pick 100 pounds of cotton by 12 o’clock everyday and put it in a sack and you drug it down the road.”

That work ethic, and passion for learning, led her to Augusta and Paine College.

Over the years, she became an outspoken advocate for quality education for all.

According to this retired educator, giving is the key to receiving such a long life.

“You have to eat right and you’ve got to take care of your body and yourself. And let me tell you, you’ve got to give something. Now, if you always gimme, gimme, gimme you don’t make it. I love life.”

For a woman who has seen so much, this big car parade is proof that she has also given and felt a lot of love too.

“Don’t hate nobody. Hate has never done anything but hurt you.”

While she holds a Bachelor of Arts in education from Paine College, Crawford also earned her Master of Science in Education from Indiana University and an Honorary Doctorate of Human Letter from Paine.

In 1977, she founded Shiloh Comprehensive Community Center.

For 30 years, she served 30 years as its founding Executive Administrator.

She has received honors and awards including the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Service from WJBF-TV, the Humanitarian of the Year Award from University Hospital, The Governor’s Award from two different Georgia governors, The Good Samaritan Award presented by the St. Joseph Foundation, the Anna Eleanor Roosevelt Award from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the J.C. Penny Gold Rule Award and many more.

She has written and published three books, Woods Afire, The Greatest Story Never Told and Peace, Power and Purpose of Volunteering.