AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Lawmakers have signed a legislation allowing voters to approve a special sales tax that would fund the new James Brown arena construction.

The Augusta Coliseum Authority is hoping to gain as many votes as possible from Richmond County residents on a ½ cent sales tax to build a new James Brown Arena.

“We’re going to meet with as many people as we can we’ve started scheduling meetings matter fact tomorrow I got a couple meetings and anybody that wants to talk to us we’re going to get in front of them and educate the public what the benefits are of the new arena,” said Brad Usry, Vice Chairman

Usry says this construction can help build the city… BUT they would need local voters approval on November 7th.

This push is nothing new for the Coliseum Authority.

In 2021 voters rejected a bond referendum that involved raising property taxes for a new arena. That one targeted an increase in property tax.

He says they’re confident this go-round.

“This is the biggest project in the city of Augusta’s history and what’s great about this project , 40% of this is paid for by people outside Richmond county it’s going to create 600 jobs and 1.5 billion direct and indirect spending so it’s probably a bargain at 250 million,” said Usry.

Some residents say they would vote on the sales tax in the November election.

“I’m all about the historic downtown area so I want to see all of the renovations and stuff like that but newer things in vacant areas that’ll be fine as well,” said Seve Gonzalez, resident.

Coliseum authority board members say the arena would be connected to the Bell Auditorium, helping to bring in more entertainment.

“It’ll bring a lot more events to the city and it give people hope and stuff to bring to the city and bring people out and what not,” said Lafayette Tavis, resident.

The Bell auditorium renovations are almost complete. If voters approve for a new James Brown Arena in the November election, Usry says the construction should begin quickly.