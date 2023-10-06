AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Rescue Mission wants to make sure people have the services they need to stay clean.

A clean set of clothes can help with things like getting a job, or just having a good start to the day. So, Augusta Rescue Mission’s redeveloped laundry room will help anyone in the community with a Fresh Start.

“I think it’s a good outreach for the community to come in and just relax and be able to wash and dry their clothes at not their expense,” said Augusta Rescue Mission resident David Blunt.

David Blunt has been a resident with the organization for the past nine months. He says he remembers what it was like. “The previous washer and dryer that we had was a little bit run down and which made it a little difficult for individuals at the time. But me myself, I got adapted to it, I got used to it.”

Rescue Mission leaders tell WJBF once they realized a change needed to happen, they received a grant from Creel- Harrison Foundation.

“So, this space is being used for outreach– we’re gonna open up “Fresh Start Laundry Services” and this offers individuals and families to set an appointment with us to come in here and wash their clothes all for free,” said Augusta Rescue Mission Executive Director Chris Jones.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays each family or an individual will have about an hour and a half for each session to wash their clothes.

“We’re providing laundry detergent, dryer sheets, obviously the equipment. We’d love to be a full-service space, this is a self-laundromat, but we love to provide everything they need,” Jones said.

“The goal at the end of the day is to help people who may be limited in their budgets to use a laundromat, or have jobs and live in their cars, but don’t have anywhere to wash their clothes,” Jones said.

The free services will start by mid-October and all you’ll have to do is sign up at Augusta Rescue Mission to guarantee your time slot.

Augusta Rescue Mission is looking for laundry-related items to be donated to keep this service available to the public at no cost.