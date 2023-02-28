AUGUSTA (WJBF) -Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is proud to be a recipient of an FY2023 Airport Terminal Program (ATP) grant. The ATP is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law(BIL). It is a five year, $5-Billion competitive discretionary grant program aimed at infrastructure enhancements at our nation’s Airports.

One of the goals of the program is to help meet the growing demand of air travel and invest in airport improvements.

The federal government announced on February 27th that AGS will receive a grant in the amount of $3,000,000. This money will be used to help fund a portion of the Airport’s Terminal Gates 3 & 4 Rehabilitation/Expansion Project. The AGS project was one of 104 selected from 99 airports.

The primary goal of this project is to reconfigure two terminal aircraft gates to install passenger boarding bridges in lieu of ground boarding (walking outside).

AGS currently has operational passenger boarding bridges at two of six aircraft gates.

“We are extremely grateful for the federal support and thank all those who worked and advocated for us,” said Mr. Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director. “These funds will provide for a large portion of the construction of our Terminal Improvement Project. Once complete, we will add extra square footage, new amenities, and two additional passenger boarding bridges. This very important endeavor will further modernize our terminal facility, increase functionality, and significantly enhance the customer experience.”

The Airport is slated to begin the terminal construction in mid-summer2023 and it is projected for completion in the first quarter of 2024.