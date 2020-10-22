Augusta Regional Airport sees higher travel traffic than national average

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Travel traffic has hit an all time low, but most recently those numbers have increased.

Augusta regional airport is doing better than the national average.

Airport travel has been down 70% country wide. Augusta Regional Airport is only down 50%.

The Airport’s executive director, Herbert Judon, expects that percent to get even lower as we reach holiday season. That first holiday here in Augusta is, of course, the Masters. Last year, there were commercial flights, but that won’t be happening this year because of no patrons.

However, there is more to look forward to.

“That is going to be one of the determinants here locally, just the amount of air flight capacity going into the holiday seasons. Our carriers are adding an additional flight next month. So, we will be getting a little bit more capacity in the market,” says Judon.

The airport is taking advantage of this time to better the facility and the Georgia Airport Association has noticed. They awarded Augusta Commercial Project of the year.

They expanded their aircraft movement areas by replacing and rehabbing the concrete.

They also built small taxiway lanes to improve circulation and safety on the airfield.

“We’re very proud of that, and it just kind of reflects, you know, even though we are in the pandemic, we’re still building and a lot of our capital projects and construction are moving forward. We think it’s important strategically to continue building the airport and be prepared for when we’re on the other side of the pandemic,” says Judon.

As always, continue to check the CDC’s website for travel safety, as well as check in with your flight carrier for protocols on the aircraft.