AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport officials are on the hunt for local musicians and artists to showcase in the terminals this holiday season.

“We have such a vast and strong artistic community,” said Lauren Smith, the public relations director for the airport. “We want to highlight that in the terminal to all of those traveling to Augusta.”

Musicians would perform the week of Christmas and Masters week.

2D artwork would be displayed quarterly in the main terminal and 3D artwork would be displayed for about a year in the private aviation terminal.

To apply, artists should email five or six photos of their pieces to lsmith@augustaga.gov and musicians should email a link that shows their work.

The deadline to apply is September 23rd.

“We get a lot of visitors, when they come through the gate area you can notice them stopping and looking at the art,” Smith said. “The artists love the opportunity as well – we’ve had many of their pieces sell, as well as being contacted directly to commission a piece.”

This is ARA’s tenth year doing this, and each year 20 to 80 people apply, she said.

With more people flying in during the airport’s busiest time of year, there’s an increased chance for an artist to be discovered and get their name out there.

Smith said she’s even seen some of the musicians exchange contact information with music producers from Nashville.

“There’s multiple opportunities out here. We have people from around the world travel through this terminal and it gives an opportunity for their work to be seen by hundreds of thousands of people, ” she said.

Selected applicants should hear back by early October.