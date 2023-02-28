AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Renovations are underway for Augusta Regional Airport, thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant from the federal government.

This Monday, the federal government announced Augusta Regional as a recipient of a three-million-dollar Airport Terminal Program grant.

The grant is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aimed at infrastructure enhancements for our nation’s airports.

“We’re excited about this grant,” said Herbert L. Judon, Jr., executive director at Augusta Regional Airport. “We’re gonna focus the utilization of these funds on a slight terminal expansion.”

Judon tells us the expansion will be just under two thousand square feet.

“But more important,” said Judon. “This project will enclose a portion of this terminal to allow us to add two additional passenger boarding bridges, so that will be a huge amenity for our airport and the customers.”

He expects the boarding bridges to not only increase boarding efficiency, but to also enhance the customer experience.

“It covers people so they’re not exposed to the elements, it creates a safety corridor, it helps those individuals that may have disabilities get on and off a lot easier,” said Judon.

The major focus for these enhancements: growth.

“It makes our airport much more attractive as we try to recruit new airlines and new carriers,” said Judon. “And when we do get those new airlines, we’ve got more space and we’ve got more facilities to accommodate them.”

Judon tells us construction will begin this summer, with plans to be completed by Masters 2024.