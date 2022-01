AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has announced it’s first annual Run the Runway 5K.

The event will take place on March 19th, with the course starting on Lock and Dam Road, winding through New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam Park, and then ending on the airport’s runway and taxiway.

Proceeds from the race will benefit local veterans and service members through the non-profit organization, ForcesUnited.

To sign up, go to www.flyags.com/Run-theRunway-5K.