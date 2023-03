AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Regional Airport and Aviation Commission is hosting a Public Input Open House to share information about the Terminal Area Plan.

At the open house, the Airport wants your feedback on draft concepts that have been developed for the layout of terminal and its associated facilities.

The event will be held at the Augusta Regional Airport, Commission Chambers on the second floor of building 1501 Aviation Way in Augusta, Monday, March 13th, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.