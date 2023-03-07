AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — If you’re looking to get away for Masters Week, Augusta Regional Airport is offering more direct flight options to different destinations around the country.

Both American Airlines and Delta Airlines generally offer additional direct flights during the busy week.

American Airlines

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

New York (LaGuardia Airport)

Miami, Florida

Chicago, Illinois

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Washington, D.C. (Reagan National Airport)

Delta Airlines

Atlanta, Georgia

Detroit, Michigan

New York (LaGuardia Airport)

“We are privileged to provide one of the main gateways for thousands of visitors travelling to and from our city. However, I also want to especially remind our locals that these additional flights also represent an opportunity to “get out of town” and enjoy service to destinations we may not normally provide,” said Airport Executive Director Herbert L. Judon Jr.

The above flight offerings begin April 2 and will run through April 10, 2023. You can book your flights at the airport’s website, FlyAGS.com.