Augusta Regional adds non-stop flight to DC

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A non-stop flight to the US capital is now a travel option at the Augusta Regional Airport.

The Alliance for Fort Gordon estimates more than 13,000 people will move to the CSRA over the next several years. And these new Washington DC flights are more incentives to get people to our area.

Many people are moving to the CSRA for the bustling cyber industry. Brining their spouses and working-age children along with them. Employee growth is expected to be more than 6,700.

A lot of people in the cyber industry need to travel to DC for work. Augusta Regional’s Executive Director, Herbert Judon, told NewsChannel 6 having these new flights to the capital is just right.

He estimates that about 60 people a day originate in Augusta to fly to DC. At least one American Airlines flight to DC from Augusta will be scheduled every day.

“In fact, it’s the number one destination from Augusta and a lot of our partners in cyber, military and federal service, they go there a lot so it’s important for our region,” said Judon.

He added, “With this new non-stop service, you’ll be able to hop on a plane right here in Augusta and you’ll be in DC in about an hour and 45 minutes. So, you know, for our customers what this means is, more efficiency, less cost, and helps you get business done more.”

