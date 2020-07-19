Augusta Recreation Centers closed to clean

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Recreation Centers will be closed for programming starting Monday, July 20. May Park is excluded as it remains open as a cooling shelter only. Deputy Director of Recreation Joanie Adams told NewsChannel 6 the department is in the process of doing cleaning at the centers as they await several COVID-19 test results. Parks remain open.

Additionally, Adams said Senior Nutrition staff will continue with senior food deliveries as they have done since March.

Newman Tennis Center is closed too, but there are plans to discuss tennis classes with staff Monday to see if they can continue them safely.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this story.