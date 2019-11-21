Augusta receives $3.3 million grant to protect from families from lead poisoning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A $3.3 million grant, the first of its kind, given to the city of Augusta to protect families from lead poisoning

The money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards eliminating lead-based paint in homes primarily where children live.

Augusta is the first and only city in the state to receive this grant. The project will improve the health of future generations in low income areas.

The lead based paint hazard reduction program will focus on homes built before 1978. Today was a celebration of the work that starts at a later date.

If you think your home meets these standards you can reach out to the Housing and Community Development Department. The number is (‭706) 821-1797‬