Augusta rec center theft looks like inside job

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta recreation center is robbed but some say it was an inside job.

Monday an employee at May Park reported a theft where a safe was stolen.

But according to city officials the alarm was not on and there was no evidence of forced entry.

Officials say it looks like the crime was committed by a staff members with access to the facility.

The city is changing the locks and alarm codes at May Park and giving keys to just two staff members.

It’s estimated the safe held about fifty dollars.