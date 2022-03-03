AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – You may have seen giant billboards blacked out with only a white letter “V” in the middle while driving around Augusta. The woman behind the ‘V’ billboards is Augusta Realtor Venus Morris Griffin and she’s going viral on Instagram sharing her tragic story of survival.

Venus is sharing her story through a series of 13 posts featured on the Humans of New York Instagram page.

She shares the story of how she fell in love with Tripp Morris, married him, had a family with him and found herself living out a nightmare. She begins her first post saying, “You’d think I hate him, but I can’t. Because I loved him. Everyone did. I can’t tell you how many people pulled me aside, and said: ‘You are married to the greatest man.” The same post ends with Tripp in prison and Venus just beginning to tell her story of what was to come.

Through the series of posts, Venus describes her life with Tripp and then discovering he was living a double life and would later be found guilty on many charges including child molestation.

John (Tripp) Morris III is currently serving 45 years in prison for two charges of aggravated child molestation.

“Humans of New York” began posting Griffin’s story Thursday, March 3rd in the morning. By the evening, the first post on Facebook alone has over 88,000 likes, 10,000 comments and 4,000 shares.

Venus’ story isn’t finished. As of 7:00pm there are 10 out of 13 parts posted. Reading the thousands and thousands of comments, she is inspiring so many women to tell their stories.

To keep following Venus Morris Grififn’s story, visit “Humans of New York” on Instagram or Facebook.

“Humans Of New York” has over 11 million followers on instagram. The account showcases people from all walks of life and their stories of love, loss, perseverance and survival.