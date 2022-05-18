AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta was ranked the top place to live in Georgia out of 150 metro areas in the United States, according to U.S. & World News.

Out of 150 best places to live in the Country, Augusta ranked #76 and ranked #79 in best places to retire.

Augusta is best known for the Augusta National golf course and yearly Master’s golf tournament. However, being home to the Godfather of Soul, Augusta’s art and music scene brings many to the Savannah River area.

According to an article from U.S. & World News, Augusta’s cost of living is cheaper than the national average, making it an ideal place to live. The Cyber Center, Fort Gordon and Augusta’s Medical District have brought many jobs to the area. A snap shot of quick stats from U.S. & World News claims Augusta’s unemployment rate is at a low 6%.

Whether it be a play, a concert, farmers market, or a hot new resturant, Augusta isn’t short of entertainment. Being along the Savannah River, there are options for outdoor trails, river boat cruises, or Augusta’s Riverwalk and downtown scene.

It’s no wonder Augusta ranked so high in best places to live in Georgia!

Coming in 2nd best place to live in Georgia was Atlanta and 3rd was Savannah.