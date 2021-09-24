Augusta Public Defender’s Office hosts first annual resource fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People living in Richmond County may have more resources available to them than they think.
The Augusta Public Defender’s Office is holding a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Law Office of the Public Defender on Greene Street.
Over 30 organizations and non-profits will be there to help people connect with support and resources in the area.
There will be information about:
-Medicaid,
-Medicare,
-Social security,
-Healthcare,
-Background-friendly employment,
-Housing, and
-Legal aid
You can also learn about mental health support, substance abuse treatment, and life in recovery.
The Department of Public Health will be there to perform voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations, as well.
If that wasn’t enough, Chef Redd will be there grilling out hotdogs.
To stay up to date with the Public Defender’s community engagement efforts, CLICK HERE.