Augusta Public Defender’s Office hosts first annual resource fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People living in Richmond County may have more resources available to them than they think.

The Augusta Public Defender’s Office is holding a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Law Office of the Public Defender on Greene Street.

Over 30 organizations and non-profits will be there to help people connect with support and resources in the area.

There will be information about:

-Medicaid,

-Medicare,

-Social security,

-Healthcare,

-Background-friendly employment,

-Housing, and

-Legal aid

You can also learn about mental health support, substance abuse treatment, and life in recovery.

The Department of Public Health will be there to perform voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations, as well.

If that wasn’t enough, Chef Redd will be there grilling out hotdogs.

To stay up to date with the Public Defender’s community engagement efforts, CLICK HERE.