Augusta Public Defender’s Office hosts first annual resource fair

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People living in Richmond County may have more resources available to them than they think.

The Augusta Public Defender’s Office is holding a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Law Office of the Public Defender on Greene Street.

Over 30 organizations and non-profits will be there to help people connect with support and resources in the area.

There will be information about:
-Medicaid,
-Medicare,
-Social security,
-Healthcare,
-Background-friendly employment,
-Housing, and
-Legal aid

You can also learn about mental health support, substance abuse treatment, and life in recovery.
The Department of Public Health will be there to perform voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations, as well.
If that wasn’t enough, Chef Redd will be there grilling out hotdogs.

To stay up to date with the Public Defender’s community engagement efforts, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories