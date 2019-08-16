Augusta public art display criticized by commissioner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A proposal for a large public art display in Augusta is generating some commission critics.

The Arts Council wants the commission to approve moving forward on a large public art display at Riverwatch and Allexander Drive.

That’s one of three locations that were picked for displays that will be funded using a million dollars in sales tax money.

But Commissioner Marion Williams wants to know why the east Augusta and airport locations aren’t being considered first.

“I’m just asking you to start number one with a different location versus the other one to me something is wrong I was in support but I’m not even supporting now because what I’m hearing is we’re going to go were we think it ought to go regardless.”

The Arts Council says it already got the proposals from two artists based on putting the sculpture at Riverwatch. Changing to another site would mean starting the process over.