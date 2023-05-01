AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Pride has a request for city leaders before next month’s event downtown.

“I’m in favor of listening. I want to hear more. I don’t know the details behind their ask or what the $8,100 includes, but at least, I’m interested in hearing more,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

In a letter to city leaders, Augusta Pride writes that it is seeking funding for the two nights of events next month.

The request is for a little more than $8,100 for security, and the group writes that it is due to increased security threats facing the LGBTQ+ community.

“We need to support it. They are economic drivers. They bring people to the community, and I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Augusta commissioners have already done this twice this year by granting $3,500 for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, and $20,000 for the Augusta Juneteenth celebration.

At the time, some commissioners warned approving those requests could open Pandora’s box for more requests.

“We all have to make sure we’re supporting our community, and certainly, the Pride community is welcome in Augusta just like any other community is. We need to make sure we are supporting our community any way we can,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But support has differed from $3,500 to $20,000, and Commissioner Frantom says the city needs to set a set rate for future requests.

“It makes it fairer across the board because some people need 20, some people need five, and some people need 8. It would be the fair thing to do by having it set and streamlined so that everybody gets the same thing,” said Frantom.

Augusta Pride is the next in line and will make the request to commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday.