Augusta Prep preps for students returning to campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Coronavirus shut down local schools in mid-March. Kids finished up the school year with online classes. And as soon as one year ended Augusta Prep started getting ready for the next one.

Derrick Willard said, “the summer has not been a vacation, that is for sure.”

Derrick Willard is the headmaster at Augusta Prep. He and his staff are hard at work preparing for kids to come back on campus.

Willard said, “We’ve been working on developing protocols with our safety committee so that we could restart our two year old daycare program hopefully at the end of this month and we want to restart our day camps.”

Right now Augusta Prep employees are screened when entering Morris Hall. They’re asked a series of questions and their temperature is taken. They’re given a color coded sticker if they pass.

Children attending summer camp will be screened in July but no word yet if students will be screened when returning to school in August.

Julieanne Ingram said, “that’s one thing we’re discussing right now, not necessarily totally off the table. We haven’t committed to that being the process.”

These Augusta Prep football players are committed to having a winning season.

Derrick Willard said,”they started morning workouts on June eighth under a set of protocols that involved social distancing and sanitation measures.”

If all goes well, Augusta Prep students will be back in the classroom later this summer but expect a bit of a learning curve as everyone gets used to this “new normal”

Derrick Willard said, “it’s just going to take a little extra care and a little extra patience on everyone’s part to be here together and do the wonderful work of teaching and learning.