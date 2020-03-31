Augusta Players raising funds with one night broadcast event

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The local economy has taken a huge hit from COVID-19 and so has local art, music and theater.

The Augusta Players is feeling the impact and is working out what the next few months will look like. Right now the group says it will have to rely heavily on donations to get by. To get started The Players will be producing a one night broadcast event.

We spoke with The Augusta Players artistic director, Scott Seidl about what to expect from the event.

“Obviously none of us are producing shows right now so we want to stay connected with our family of the Augusta Players and also our friends and fans that would be coming to see us on stage they can see a lot of great performances by checking out this streaming and of course we’re not doing shows so we’re not making any money and we’re a non profit so the margin is pretty thin to begin with, so it’s also a fundraiser,” said Seidl. “People have the opportunity to donate one, two, five, ten, whatever they can help us out with making a donation during the broadcast. We exist for the community the Augusta players was born out of the city of Augusta and that is our mission, that’s our purpose to serve this community. Right now we just need a little help from the community to keep doing that.”

You can stream the event this Sunday, April 5th from the groups Facebook or YouTube page from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will feature stars from the Augusta Players, The Augusta Jr. Players, Broadway performers and entertainment professionals across the country.

For more info on the event CLICK HERE

MORE TOP STORIES: