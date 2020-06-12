Augusta Players offer online summer camp for kids staying at home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you have a kid stuck at home with nothing to do this Summer, don’t worry. The Augusta Players has you covered.

The Augusta Players are starting their “The Show Must Go Online” summer theater camp. The camp will bring kids together online to sing, dance and even perform a full length play.

“We’ll go through the regular gamut of theater classes. So, you’ve got choreography or…we’re calling it movement…as much movement as you can do in the confinement of your own living room. We’ll have music classes, music that will go along with their performance at the end of camp,” said Rebecca Brune, the camp’s director.

While the campers interact and get ready for the big show, they’ll be taught by some of the acting troupe’s talent.

“Everyone involved is an Augusta Player in some form or another, whether it’s working tech backstage, an actor on the stage, choreography, the whole nine yards,” said Brune.

The camp is for children grades 1 through 11 and the camp’s director assured me this isn’t something you’ll want to miss.

“Sign up for camp. It’s gonna be amazing, I promise. I know that the idea of doing more work online is a little daunting, but I promise you we have fun things in store for your kids,” said Brune.

