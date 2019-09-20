Augusta Players celebrate 75 year anniversary with press run-through

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Players are celebrating their 75th anniversary and for the first time ever at the Jessye Norman School the players had a press run for their upcoming production “Ragtime”.

“Many people don’t do press run-through. It’s often something that would be closed to the public, all of our rehearsals closed to the public until we open; but it was important to invite people in because this is probably the theatrical event of the season,” said Russell Joel Brown a performer in the show.

The cast performed the show in front a small audience with no costumes or scenery. Just the cast, the performers and- of course- the music.

“This is a huge, huge undertaking. We have almost fifty cast members on stage. We have an eighteen member orchestra and its the 75th anniversary, and so this huge story that tells the true story of America at the turn of the century and so many themes that still remain today,” said Brown.

The entire cast understands the importance of not only this performance, but also importance of the group’s 75-year history.

“There’s so few things especially arts groups that could stand for 75 years producing quality events. People won’t want to miss this one because its going to be the talked about event,” says Brown

The show opens the weekend of September 27th, 28th, and 29th at The Imperial Theater.