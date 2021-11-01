Augusta Planning Commission recommends denying rezoning request for West Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A motion moving forward to the Augusta Commission is being recommended for city leaders to give the red light.

“For those of us who live in and call that area our home, I think we ought to be considered, strongly,” said Randy Sasser.

A strong army of Fox Hall neighbors was at the Augusta Municipal Building Monday for a planning commission meeting. They are making it loud and clear they don’t want a more than 190 unit apartment complex to be built across the street from their neighborhood.

“We moved there because it is Pleasant Home Road, not ‘Pleasant Apartment Road,'” said Kassandra Litukus.

Jack Minor has lived in Fox Hall since 1983.

He said, “This must be the umpteenth time they’ve tried to do something there. All of it’s been denied.”

According to Minor and many other neighbors, they want to see development in their area but they say what’s being proposed is too much.

Litukus explained, “In our community, we’re looking to keep it between 50 to 90 units we think would be plausible. Single-family homes because new construction would help improve our neighborhood.”

“We want neighbors on that property. We want the property owner to develop his property single-family homes. That’s the best fit,” said Sasser.

Minor added, “The number of units far exceeds anything that could be good.”

Minor and his neighbors believe the proposed apartment complex would worsen traffic issues as well as other problems. After hearing their case and being informed by a city attorney the rezoning request must be voted on before moving forward, the planning commission voted not to recommend the rezoning request to the full Augusta commission.

“It’s a very contentious area and it has been for a number of years. That property must be developed single-family homes,” said Sasser.

Augusta commissioners will decide the fate of the land very soon. Sasser said he and his crew will be ready.