AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta has been operating with an interim administrator for more than a year and a half, but the search for a new one is still not off the ground.

“I think we should at least start the process. We should have the process and have somebody in place,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

Commissioners voting last month to hire a search firm to gather resumes for a permanent administrator, but the job still has not been posted.

“It seems like there’s always a process of things we don’t understand when we vote on things. I thought it was going to be posted within 30 days when we voted first week in August,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Before the search begins, commissioners must approve the firm’s hiring process, meaning it will be weeks before they see any applications.

“It won’t be posted until we vote again on the process on what we’re going to do, and that’s the first week in October based on timelines. Then in 30 days, they do what they got to do from a recruiter standpoint. I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw any candidates before December,” said Frantom.

But what happens if there are not enough votes to approve the process?

“That’s a good question, and that’s something we’ll have to look at. We may have to look at something totally different,” said Commissioner Scott.

Commissioners are scheduled to hear from the search firm next week, and that should get the ball rolling, but others are not in a rush.

“When you’re dealing with a position like this, I think we need to be slow, deliberate, do the best job we can, and try to retain or get the best person for this job,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

“Frustrating?”

“Yes, it’s frustrating but it’s kind of what we have,” said Frantom.

A process that has dragged on for months will drag on some more.