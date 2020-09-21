Augusta Parks and Rec Interim Director, Ron Houck has died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department announced the death of its interim director, Ronald “Ron” Houck.

Ronald “Ron” Houck worked for the city of Augusta for 23 years, with his entire career dedicated to the city’s parks and recreation services.

The announcement came in the form of a post on the department’s Facebook page on Monday. In its statement, the department said, “His dedication and commitment to the employees and citizens of Augusta, Georgia will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

