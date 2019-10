AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – October 14 and 15 the public is invited to learn more about the Parking Management Program in Augusta.

City officials will share the initial paid parking operating plan, introduce technology, and answer questions.

The meeting on October 14 will be at the Municipal Building in the Beazley Room at 6:00 p.m.

Two meetings will be held on October 15. One at 11:30 a.m. and another at 6:00 p.m. at the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce on Tenth Street.