Augusta not cutting fees due to concerns over revenue

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It was an idea that city administrators were not to receptive of cutting taxes and fees to help businesses and residents struggling administrator’s concerns about the costs on the front end, and the back end.

Augusta leaders say when it comes to the financial impact of the coronavirus the city budget is not immune.

“We’re going to have to tighten our belt somewhat So the government can stay afloat,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Augusta closed non-essential businesses back in the middle of March pushing some commissioners to have the administrator to look at possible cuts to taxes, licenses charges and the storm water fee.

“We got a lot of businesses that pay for licenses and fees they can’t even open businesses how are we going to do that with pro-rating them or giving them money back,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Interim Administrator Jarvis Sims looked at the potential cuts and did not like the impact on the city’s bottom line.

“At this time I am not recommending that commissioners pursue tax fee penalty waivers,” said Sims.

In a memo to city leaders Sims writing it is certain that an added layer of revenue reductions will further erode the cities ability to sustain its self through this crisis.

And though the federal government could reimbursed the city for its losses Sims writes self imposed revenue losses like waiving fees and taxes are less likely to be reimbursed.

“We’re going to be looking at a revenue shortfall as well this year we have to take the administrators advice and the finances departments advice they’re not finding a way we can relieve these fees and still have a healthy budget,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

One city expense now coming to an end the five dollar an hour hazard pay for city employees that expires at midnight Friday it has cost the city about one point four million dollars in August George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.