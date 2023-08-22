AUGUSTA, Ga. & NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams are challenging each other to the 3rd Annual Trash Bash at the Border.

The challenge will be to see who has the most volunteers turn out to help clean up the most trash near the Savannah River, in an effort to raise awareness about litter and illegal dumping.

The 3rd Annual Trash Bash will take place September 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteer projects will include cleanups by land, and by water in kayaks and boats.

North Augusta side volunteers will meet at the North Augusta Riverfront Amphitheater.

Augusta side volunteers will meet at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater at the Riverwalk.

The Mayor of the city with the least amount of volunteers will be required to wear the opposing team’s shirt and present the winning Mayor with the Mayor’s Cup at their city council or commission meeting.

If you’re interesting in signing up, you can find details HERE.