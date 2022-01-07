Augusta nonprofit to provide showers to the homeless beginning in February

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Compass for Hope, an Augusta nonprofit serving the homeless, will be providing free showers as soon as February.

Mike Garrison, executive director of Compass for Hope, is a middle school science teacher in Warren County. He says he’s always felt a calling to serve. That service began including Augusta’s homeless population 16 years ago when his daughter asked if they could volunteer at a soup kitchen.

“That sort of planted the seed that I needed to be doing more than sitting around watching football every Sunday afternoon,” Garrison said.

He started taking his grill downtown to serve hotdogs and hamburgers to the homeless. Then in 2018, he became part of the group Compass for Hope. They pass out food, toiletries, clothes, and other essentials to Augusta’s homeless.

Soon they’ll be able to meet another need.

“We hope to be giving showers in February. That’s sort of our target right now. That gives us a bit of time to get this thing ready to go,” Garrison said.

Compass for Hope bought a gently used mobile shower trailer from Hope Thru Soap on New Years day.

And they have a second trailer on the way later this year.

“Our other trailer that we’ve ordered is strictly a shower trail. It has two stalls. This has sinks, toilets, and showers,” Garrison said.

The group plans to take the trailer to different places in Augusta every Sunday to provide showers for the homeless.

Garrison says meeting the needs of the homeless is a calling the members of Compass for Hope all feel deeply.

“We try to walk people all the way from being homeless to getting them to their appointments, getting them to their doctors, getting them the right paperwork filled out so that we can actually bring people completely off the streets,” Garrison said.

Compass for Hope is looking for volunteers. CLICK HERE to find out how to get involved.