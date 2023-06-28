AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta native, and Academy of Richmond County graduate, Raven Allen is returning from an amazing journey.

She competed in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

“It was for Kayaking. I did the 200 singles, and the 200 tandem, and then 500 singles.”

When Raven first heard that she’d be competing, she couldn’t believe it.

“I thought it was a dream, I thought my coach was pulling my leg, I really did and look now. I’ve been, I competed, and look what happened.”

Raven is no stranger to competition.

“I’m part of an organization called the Augusta Stars and we compete in different sports like kayaking, basketball, volleyball, horseback riding, cycling, bowling.”

And she’s been kayaking for 4 years, and loves the sport.

“It’s the thrill, it keeps my adrenaline going. It makes me think hard, and makes me push myself.”

Raven’s hard work paid off and she came home with several medals, including a silver medal in the 200 meter tandem Kayaking event with her partner, Caleb.

“Our reaction was like, ‘we did it’ and then I think at the end we were like, we deserve a sweet tea at the end.”

Did you get a sweet tea?

“We did get a sweet tea at the end.”

Raven’s Olympic trip is full of amazing memories.

“I was able to go to the embassy, and speak at the embassy, and tell the whole US team what I did over the week and it was pretty awesome.”

And as she returns she hopes her story inspires others.

“Man, bringing back all the memories and the stories I can tell, and tell my team, and say hey, we can go, we can venture out into the world, and show other people in other countries that we can do things too.”