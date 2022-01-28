Augusta National hiring workers for 2022 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta National Golf Club is hosting a job fair to recruit workers for the Masters Tournament in April.
Club representatives will be sharing information and conducting on-site interviews at 2505 Washington Road, Suite K in early February.
The dates are Thursday, February 3rd, from 2pm – 6pm and Saturday, February 5th, from 9am – 1pm.
Available positions include kitchen steward, line cook, sandwich prep, and restroom attendant.
Job candidates must be at least 16 years old and will need to be available to work April 2nd – April 10th, 2022.