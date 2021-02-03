Augusta National Golf Club donation to help CSRA get vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A partnership between Augusta National Golf Club and Augusta University Health has been announced to help expand vaccination efforts in the CSRA.

Augusta National and the Community Foundation for the CSRA will provide matching $1 million contributions, resulting in a joint donation of $2 million to further support AU Health’s vaccination efforts.

The donation announced Wednesday morning by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley will also supply Augusta University a facility to give the vaccine at the old Stein Mart building inside the Washington Square shopping complex. The space is scheduled to open February 8 and remain open as long as need.

Augusta University tells NewsChannel 6, the parking access, traffic flow and central location along with the large building will make a great fixed facility for large scale vaccination efforts.

A mobile unit to help distribute vaccine quicker and more efficiently to at risk neighborhoods such as Harrisburg and small church locations is also part of the donation effort to AU.

The Washington Square complex was purchased by Augusta National Golf Club as it continues to grow its golf footprint in the Garden City.

Currently, Augusta University is taking appointments for first and second vaccines through its online web portal which can be found HERE. Augusta University officials ask, to please use the portal because phone call appointments are not being offered as to not overload the hospital’s phone network.

“Helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations is another meaningful way to do more for our

neighbors in the Augusta community that has supported the Masters Tournament for more than 80 years,” Ridley said. “The dedication of Augusta University Health, Georgia Department of Public Health and all health care providers working courageously during this pandemic is inspiring, and they deserve our enduring gratitude and support. We hope these resources will have an immediate impact on their efforts to protect those most vulnerable and our community at large through more vaccinations.”

