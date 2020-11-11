Augusta National Golf Club announces $10M investment in Laney-Walker, Harrisburg neighborhoods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Golf Club is making a multi-million dollar investment in the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

Club Chairman Fred Ridley announced the Augusta National, along with its broadcast partners, are making a $10 million contribution for re-development in these areas.

The money will be used to support ongoing efforts by the MCG Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club for a new health facility and a new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club.

“This shared belief with our partners will attract even greater development and investment designed to benefit the residents of the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods all of which can build bridges out of poverty and make Augusta, Georgia and even better place to live,” said Ridley.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected to take place next April.

