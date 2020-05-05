Augusta National donates food from postponed Master’s Tournament to Gold Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National has donated 2,000 lbs of produce, bread, and dairy items and more than 50,000 bags of potato chips to Golden Harvest Food Bank since the Master’s Tournament was postponed.

The food is being used for meals at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen downtown. The food is also being distributed to families in need throughout the Food Bank’s 25-county territory.

“The Masters Tournament is near and dear to us here in Augusta and around the world. In a time when we’re all grieving things we have lost, it’s encouraging to see true redemption of resources come out of this situation. Using this food from the Masters to feed guests at our soup kitchen and families across our service area perfectly illustrates that we are all in this together. It’s neighbors helping neighbors by taking something that was lost and giving it new purpose.” Amy Breitmann, Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank

Guests of the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen recently enjoyed a to-go meal of potato chips in the iconic Master’s Tournament packaging, and ham, lettuce and tomato sandwiches.

“During this health crisis, we continue to serve about 300 meals at The Master’s Table every day with a limited staff. This donation rounded out a simple, healthy lunch with a treat — and made all of us smile,” LaDonna Doleman, manager at the Master’s Table soup kitchen

Augusta National has not only contributed to the Soup Kitchen, but to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund managed by the Community Foundation for the CSRA and the United Way.