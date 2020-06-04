Augusta Museum reopens; grants kept staff on the job

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s time for things to get moving again at the Augusta History Museum.

After being closed since March, the doors have re-opened.

The museum was able to avoid financial impacts to its workers, thanks to federal relief grants.

Nancy Glaser/Augusta Museum of History

“One of my board members got this all arranged for me and that has taken care of some salaries. I didn’t lay anybody off, no furloughs kept everybody paid since March 18th,” said Executive Director Nancy Glaser.

The museum is limiting attendance, and recommending visitors wear mask to combat the coronavirus.

