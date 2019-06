Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta mother and her boyfriend are accused of starving her child.

Veronica Mims and her boyfriend, Anthony Enriquez, are charged with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

Investigators say Mims’ daughter was taken to Augusta University back on June 9th, after she was found cold and unresponsive.

Medical officials say the infant was malnourished, dehydrated and limp.

That is when they called police.

At last check, the little girl was in critical condition.